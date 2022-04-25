Meet Charlie's Angels, Sorry, 'Boney's Angels': Janhvi, Khushi And Anshula Kapoor

Boney Kapoor with his daughters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi. (courtesy: boney.kapoor)

Boney Kapoor is winning the social media game one post at a time. From work updates to throwback golds, the producer has been entertaining fans with gems from the Kapoor vault. And yet again, he has presented us with an upload that does not disappoint. Late on Sunday, Boney Kapoor shared a picture of his three daughters – Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor – along with an adorable caption. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Boney's Angels,” a play on the title of the popular Hollywood film Charlie's Angels. In the throwback picture, the Kapoor sisters are seen posing in Indian assembles for their cousin Sonam Kapoor's wedding festivities. Replying to the post Janhvi Kapoor dropped a heart emoji. See the image here:

A few days ago, Boney Kapoor sent the Internet into a meltdown by sharing an oh-so-cute throwback picture of his son, actor Arjun Kapoor with Janhvi Kapoor. The picture – taken during the shoot of the Kareena Kapoor film Khushi – was clicked in Burlington, Vermont. So what are the siblings upto in the image? For starters, armed with a Burger King drink in one hand, Arjun Kapoor is seen playing with Janhvi Kapoor's ponytail. Janhvi, on the other hand, only has eyes for the camera while flaunting her mischievous smile. Sharing details, Boney Kapoor said, “Arjun and Janhvi in a playful mood in Burlington (Vermont, USA) during the shooting of our film, Khushi.”

On the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor's birthday too, Boney Kapoor took a walk down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of the Roohi star. In the caption, he said, “Joy of our lives, remain the way you are, simple, down to earth, respectful to everyone, spreading warmth, these are your qualities which will take you beyond the moon. Happy birthday, beta.”

Before that, Boney Kapoor also shared a stunning mirror selfie of Anshula. Reposting the image that Anshula had uploaded while discussing her inspirational fitness transformation, the doting father said, “My super genius daughter looking so fit, fresh and beautiful”, and added three red heart emojis.

Boney Kapoor is known for producing films such as No Entry, Company, Shakti, Mr India, Valimai and Wanted, among others. While his children Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are actors, Anshula Kapoor is the founder of the website Fankind and Khushi Kapoor is soon to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.