'Fit, Fresh And Beautiful': Boney Kapoor's Note For Daughter Anshula

Anshula Kapoor's self-care and weight loss journey is an inspiration for one and all. Anshula, the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, has left us mesmerised with her transformation. Recently, she shared a mirror selfie that shows the transformation. Now, giving the loudest shoutout to her weight-loss journey is her father. Boney Kapoor shared the same photo of Anshula where she is wearing a green t-shirt and grey track pants. He captioned the post, “My super genius daughter looking so fit, fresh and beautiful”, and added three red heart emojis. Even we can't take our eyes off Anshula.

Anshula Kapoor revealed her transformation almost a week ago when she dropped the mirror selfie on Instagram. She captioned the image, “Take your makeup off. Let your hair down. Take a breath. Look into the mirror, at yourself. Don't you like you? Cause I like you.”

The post received a flood of comments from Bollywood celebrities.

Katrina Kaif commented, “Look at u.”

Anshula's uncle, actor Sanjay Kapoor, wrote, “Wow.”

Anshula's cousin Akshay Marwah wrote, “Looking amazing.”

Bhakhtyar Irani reacted with the comment, “Wow, check out the weight loss. Fire hai.”

Boney Kapoor doesn't miss any opportunity to give a shoutout to his children. Once, he posted a photo of his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. In the photo, we see Anshula tying Janhvi's hair while the latter is busy on her phone. Boney Kapoor captioned this image, “Love this picture.”

Every year, Anshula Kapoor's birthday is a very special day for the entire family. Boney Kapoor promptly left his birthday wish for her on his social media page. He shared a photo where he is seen giving a peck on Anshula's cheek. In the image, Anshula was all smiles for the camera. Boney Kapoor captioned the photo, “Happy birthday my wonder child, my pretty baby, my genius bachha.”

Anshula Kapoor has mostly stayed away from the limelight. She founded Fankind, which is an online celebrity fundraising and charity platform.