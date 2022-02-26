'Look At U': Katrina Kaif Cheering For Anshula Kapoor Is Everything

Anshula Kapoor's new look (Courtesy: anshulakapoor)

On Friday, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula shared a photo online and left everyone mesmerized. In the post, Anshula has shared a mirror photo and is looking stunning in a simple t-shirt and track pants. Her weight loss left everyone impressed including Katrina Kaif. Katrina commented, "Look at u," followed by an array of love-struck emojis. Anshula replied to Katrina's comment with an array of red heart emojis. Anshula Kapoor captioned the photo as "Take your makeup off, Let your hair down. Take a breath. Look into the mirror, at yourself. Don't you like you? Cause I like you." Anshula's uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, "wow." "Wooowwww check out the weight loss. fire hai," wrote Bhakhtyar Irani. Anshula's cousin Akshay Marwah commented, "Looking amazing."

Fans were also impressed and one commented, "How slim are you?" "So much weight loss. congratulations," wrote another. One more comment reads, "Killer.. Bollywood me debut kb kar rahe hain.."

Check out Anshula Kapoor's latest photo:

A few days back, Anshula Kapoor had shared a monochrome photo and it went viral on the web. She had captioned it as "A disco ball is hundreds of pieces of broken glass put together to make a magical ball of light. You aren't broken, you are a disco ball. - Judi Holler." Anshula was dressed in a white shirt.

Check out the photo:

Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are children of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Kapoor. Anshula stays away from the limelight. She is the founder of Fankind. Fankind is an online celebrity fundraising and charity platform. People donate and get a chance to meet a celebrity.