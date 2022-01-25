'The Struggle Was Real': Anshula Kapoor, 'Directed' By Sister Janhvi, Shares Her Experience

Anshula Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy anshulakapoor)

Anshula Kapoor shared a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile and guess who took the pictures? Her sister Janhvi Kapoor. Anshula, who can be seen dressed in an ice blue lehenga by Kresha Bajaj, happily posed for the camera. She captioned the post: "What you see here is basically Janhvi Kapoor directing me while I (somewhat) succeed in trying to keep my eyes open when I smile." She added, "The struggle was real (because I'm the human equivalent of this LOL emoji), so we had to change tactics. Swipe right to see how we went from candid to planned it."

In the comments section of Anshula Kapoor's post, Janhvi Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Aunt Maheep Kapoor too dropped a few heart-eyed emojis in the comments.

This is what Anshula Kapoor posted:

Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are film producer Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018. Anshula Kapoor started an online fundraising platform called Fankind in 2019. Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor are both Bollywood actors, while Khushi studies in New York. She wishes to pursue acting too.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, has featured in films like Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Mili.