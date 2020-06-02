Mouni Roy Left This Comment On BFF Mandira Bedi's 'Shades Of Grey' Post

Mandira Bedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi )

Mandira Bedi's latest post on Instagram deserves your attention. The actress left her Instafam awestruck on Tuesday by sharing a picture from one of her photoshoots. In the monochrome photo, Mandira can be seen sporting what appears to be a blanket and looking at the camera. Her expression will keep you glued to the image. Mandira accompanied her breathtaking picture with a thoughtful caption. In case you are wondering what she wrote, here's what her caption read: "When there's no black and white... only shades of grey." Reacting to Mandira Bedi's post, her BFF Mouni Roy commented: "Stunning!" Take a look:

Screenshot of Mouni's comment on Mandira's post.

Mandira Bedi's recent Instagram entries include fun-filled pictures and videos of her and her son. In one of her posts, she gave us a glimpse of her lockdown activities, which include jumping along with her son on a trampoline. Sharing the video, she wrote: "Sometimes the situation can make you #stircrazy...And it's nice that exercise happens along the way! #janglee."

Before that, she showed us how she helped her son with his art project. "#artproject #3dworld with Vir Kaushal! It turned out pretty cool! Swipe to see the finished project," she captioned her post.

Mandira Bedi made her Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role. She went on to feature in movies and shows like Ittefaq, CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads. Mandira Bedi was last seen in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho, which did exceptionally well at the box office.