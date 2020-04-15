Mouni Roy's Birthday Wish For BFF Mandira Bedi Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Mouni Roy shared this photo. (Image courtesy: imouniroy )

Highlights Mandira Bedi celebrated her birthday on Wednesday

Mouni Roy wished her on social media

She shared throwback pictures of herself and Mandira Bedi

Happy birthday, Mandira Bedi! As the actress turned a year older on Wednesday, her best friend Mouni Roy wished her in a special way on social media. Mouni picked priceless throwback pictures of themselves and wrote a lengthy heartfelt note for her BFF. In her post, the Made In China actress called Mandira Bedi "M" and wrote: "M, you are one half woman and one half dream, God's handiwork at its best, you dream and inspire others to, you write and give hope, you love everybody expecting nothing in return; so strong yet so soft; basically an apple crumble and my favourite story to tell... May you continue to be the traveller, the lover, may your love for life and it's mysteries continue to grow."

"Though I am bummed we can't be together today; I hope in the new world we get to celebrate in a virgin island swimming with the fishes, gobble food, vino and sing and dance under the moonlight.. and so it goes... Happy birthday, my dearest Mandira. I wuv you!" she added.

Mandira Bedi immediately reacted to Mouni Roy's birthday wish and commented on her post: "Thank you, my M... here's to what we have, getting stronger and lovelier as the years go by! In the words of someone I love: 'Wuv you so much!'"

Take a look at Mouni Roy's birthday post:

And here's what Mandira Bedi commented:

Screenshot of Mandira's comment on Mouni Roy's post.

Mandira Bedi and Mouni Roy, every now and then, set friendship goals, glimpses of which we often see on Mouni's social media profile. From dinner parties to celebrating Diwali together, the duo never fail to spend special occasions with each other.

On the work front, Mandira Bedi was last seen in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho while Mouni Roy's last film was Made In China, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao.