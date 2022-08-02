More Pics From Shanaya Kapoor's Ibiza Vacation With Friends

A picture from Shanaya Kapoor's Ibiza diaries. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor, who is currently having the time of her life with her friends in Ibiza, has treated her Insta family to a new set of pictures, and this time in an all-white outfit. In the images, the actress can be seen enjoying her time at the beach with her friends. She also treated her fans to a mirror selfie that showed her in a white short dress. Sharing the post, Shanaya wrote, "carpe diem," which means (seize the day). Soon after she shared the post, her father, Sanjay Kapoor, wrote, "Hello globe trotter, missing you," while her mother, Maheep Kapoor, dropped several heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Ever since Shanaya Kapoor checked in Ibiza she has been keeping her Insta family updated by sharing stunning pictures from the picturesque location. A few days ago, she shared a bunch of photos enjoying her time in the city exploring monuments and eating delicious food. In the caption, Shanaya wrote, "friends, food and travel." Soon after she shared the post, Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi commented, "I am missing again," Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Love the 7th picture European summer effect and Maheep dropped several heat emoticons and wrote, "fun!".

Here have a look:

Check out Shanaya Kapoor's first post from Ibiza below:

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshay Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. The movie will go on the floors early next year. In the film, Shanaya will be playing a character named Nimrit.