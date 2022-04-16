More Candid Pics From Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Mehendi. Courtesy: Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor with son Ranbir Kapoor. (courtesy: neetu54)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Mehendi ceremony pictures are here. Courtesy: Neetu Kapoor. We don't think that there couldn't have been a better start to our weekend. The pictures are magical. The album screams love and happiness from miles away. Neetu Kapoor, in her caption, wrote, “Mehendi masti”. A perfect one, indeed. The opening side is a fun picture from the team groom's dance performance. It features the mother-son duo alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni; Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. The next pic, in the line, is all about sibling love. We are running out of words to describe the joy on Ranbir and Riddhima's faces.

Are you already crying? Hold back those happy tears for a little longer, please. The last two pictures can't be missed. Yes, it is about the newlyweds - Mr and Mrs Kapoor. Be it Alia Bhatt's infection smile or Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi, the snapshots just made our day.

Neetu Kapoor is our favourite. Reason? She is keeping us posted by sharing oh-so-lovely pictures from the wedding album. And, this is how she introduced her “ bahurani” to the world. With a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from their wedding day, the happy mummy wrote, “Chote Kapoor saab and my bahurani.” Alia's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan quickly dropped red hearts and heart-eye emojis under the picture. Actress Amrita Arora has sent her warmest greeting with a “congratulations” message.

Now, take a look at Neetu Kapoor's “family” portrait.

But, in the middle of all the wedding festivities, Neetu Kapoor didn't forget to put up a moving message for her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. She shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, “This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab. Your wish has been fulfilled.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was all things glam. The intimate ceremony took place at Ranbir's house Vastu on April 14.