Taapsee Pannu Says Her Wedding To Mathias Boe Wasn't A 'Secret': 'It Was A Private Event'

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently married her boyfriend Mathias Boe, said it wasn't a secret wedding, but more like a private and personal event.

On March 23, Taapsee married Danish badminton player Mathias Boe after 11 years of dating.

Ever since the wedding, fans have been waiting to see the bridal look.

When asked about the same, Taapsee said, “I don't think I have given thoughts about my bridal look... It wasn't a secret wedding, it was a private and personal event. So, I did not think about issuing a press release. If at all I get an idea, I will be the first one to share it with you all.”

After Dunki, Taaspee will be next seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein, and the actress is excited to see her fans' reactions to the two movies of different genres to be released back-to-back.

“Two of my movies, Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein are releasing this year... One is a romantic thriller, while the second is an out-and-out comedy. Both the films are different and I think they will be released close to each other. I am looking forward to the reaction of the audience to the two films. One is a Netflix original, while the other will release in theatres.”

Khel Khel Mein will hit the theatres on August 15.

