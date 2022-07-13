Gupt Reunion: Oops, Kajol Did It Again. Luckily, Bobby Deol Was Safe

Kajol with Bobby Deol at Gupt reunion. (courtesy: kajol)

Gupt: The Hidden Truthcompleted 25 years last week. The makers had organised a special screening to celebrate the film and the cast and crew associated with it. Of course, Bobby Deol and Kajol were part of the extravaganza. And, now, Kajol, who played the villain in the film, has shared a video from the event. From Kajol greeting her co-stars and clicking selfies to cutting into the cake with Bobby Deol, the video is all things fun. Referring to her character, Isha Diwan, in the film, Kajol wrote, “Oops, I did it again. I murdered the cake this time.”

Kajol has shared quite a few glimpses from the Gupt reunion. She dropped a video with Bobby Deol in which both the stars are striking a pose with knives in their hands. Reason? “Because posing with hearts is too cliche.” This is what Kajol wrote in the caption.

For Bobby Deol, “There is no bigger appreciation than to see your film get such love even after 25 years.”

Bobby Deol also penned a note to mark the thrill ride. Along with a video from the film, the actor wrote, “Gupt: The Hidden Truth. 25 years of this thrill ride and a million memories.”

Gupt: The Hidden Truth also featured Manisha Koirala in a crucial role. Raj Babbar, Raza Mura, Paresh Rawal, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda were also part of the Rajiv Rai directorial. Kajol will be next seen inSalaam Venky, directed by Revathy. The film went on floors earlier this year. Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.