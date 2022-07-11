Inside Bobby Deol And Kajol's Gupt Reunion. See Pics From The Special Screening

Bobby Deol with Kajol. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

Bobby Deol and Kajol'sGupt has completed 25 years. And, the cast and crew of the film came under one roof to celebrate the special day. There was a special screening organised to amp up the celebration. A video from the gala event was shared by Bobby Deol on Instagram. The clip opens with Bobby Deol, who waves at the camera, and says, “Hey guys, on my way to celebrate the 25th year of Gupt.” It cuts straight to Bobby Deol entering a theatre. The actor is greeting his co-star Kajol, director Rajiv Rai, singer Udit Narayan among others. We can hear the hit party number Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela playing in the background. From Bobby Deol and Kajol cutting into a cake to breaking into a dance inside the theatre, we can say that the Gupt team had a blast.

In the caption, Bobby Deol wrote, “There is no bigger appreciation than to see your film get such love even after 25 years.”

Bobby Deol had also shared a short video to mark the day. The actor poured his heart out in the caption when he wrote, “Gupt: The Hidden Truth. 25 years of this thrill ride and a million memories.”

Kajol, too, shared glimpses from the 25 years' celebration of Gupt. Known to be at her candid best, Kajol didn't disappoint when she posed with Bobby Deol and two knives. The two stars are grooving as they point knives at each other. Kajol's caption read, “Because posing with hearts is too cliche.” Kajol's sister, actress Tanishaa Mukerji found it “fab”.

And, here is Kajol”kicking butt and taking names 25 years later at the Gupt screening”

Gupt: The Hidden Truth, a Rajiv Rai directorial, also starred Manisha Koirala in the lead role. The film also featured Raza Mura, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Babbar, and Paresh Rawal.