<i>Mookuthi Amman 2</i>: Nayanthara's Film Goes On Floors With Puja Ceremony In Chennai

The sequel to Nayanthara's hit film Mookuthi Amman officially went on floors on March 6, with a special puja ceremony held in Chennai.

Directed by Sundar C, the event saw the presence of Nayanthara, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, Regina Cassandra, Abhinaya and Cool Suresh, along with the entire cast and crew of the film.

On Friday, Regina shared a glimpse of the puja ceremony on her Instagram handle, offering fans a sneak peek of the memorable moment.

One of the pictures captured the cast posing with a trident for the photographers, while another image showed Regina embracing Nayanthara, with the female cast members joining in for a selfie.

In her caption, Regina expressed her excitement, writing, "Lights, camera aaaaaand - MOOKUTHI AMMAN 2! Witnessed a true pinch-me moment today as I was on stage amidst the most talented company, kickstarting our new journey. Quite rare these moments have been for me, especially on stage where I look around & see that I'm surrounded by fierce feminine energy and stalwarts of the industry. Blessed and yet again immensely grateful for your love! See you on the big screen."

The original Mookuthi Amman, a fantasy-comedy film released in 2020 on Disney Hotstar, received positive feedback from both fans and critics.

Directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, the film featured RJ Balaji, Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, and Abi Nakshatra in significant roles.

In addition to Mookuthi Amman 2, Nayanthara is also preparing for the release of Test, a thriller co-starring R. Madhavan and Siddharth, which will be available on Netflix soon.