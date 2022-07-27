'Monsoons In Mumbai' Bookmarked On Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla's Diaries

Abhinav Shukla with Rubina Dilaik. (courtesy: ashukla09)

TV star and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared a few stunning shots of herself along with husband Abhinav Shukla on her Instagram profile. In the pictures, the couple can be seen happily posing together at a scenic location. Sharing pictures with Abhinav, the actress wrote: "Us #wanderlust." She also curated a couple of pictures and videos from her day outdoor and she wrote: "Monsoons in Mumbai and a lil extra me." Abhinav Shukla also posted a couple of pictures with Rubina Dilaik and he wrote: "Posing comes natural." The couple always manages to give us major travel goals.

See the posts shared by Rubina Dilaik here:

Here's what Abhinav Shukla posted on his profile:

Here are some pictures from their Goa getaway.

Abu Dhabi was also on their travel list. See photos:

The couple celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary this year.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla participated together in the TV Reality show Bigg Boss 14, in which Rubina was the winner. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla (her hometown) in June 2018. They later hosted a reception for their friends from the TV industry.

Rubina Dilaik is known for starring in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Abhinav Shukla has starred in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan. The couple also featured together in a music video titled Marjaneya, sung by Neha Kakkar. Rubina recently wrapped the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, while Abhinav participated in the last season.