Mom-To-Be Samantha Thanks Fans For Loving <i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i>, Shares Action-Packed BTS Clip

Samantha recently took to Instagram to share a BTS glimpse of her latest Telugu release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, and the overwhelming response the film has received at the box office.

The caption read, "This was the journey, thank you for loving it."

The BTS clip shows the intense prep that went into acing the film's action sequences. Several frames show her husband, screenplay writer and producer of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Raj Nidimoru, directing scenes and prepping as Samantha performs the sequences.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram

Maa Inti Bangaaram has had a solid start at the box office, earning over Rs 12 crore in India and crossing the Rs 25 crore mark worldwide within just two days of its release. As of Day 6, the film's gross India collection stands at Rs 36.92 crore.

On Friday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her happiness at the film's success. She wrote on X, "To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it's beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film's release. The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we've heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It's wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa."

Samantha also hosted a success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, where she was seen with her husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

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