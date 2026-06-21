<i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha's Film Crosses Rs 25 Crore Mark

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram has had a solid start at the box office, earning over Rs 12 crore in India and crossing the Rs 25 crore mark worldwide within just two days of its release.

What's Happening

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on Day 2, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected Rs 7.50 crore nett from 2,591 shows in India.

With this, the film's total India nett collection has reached Rs 12.85 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 14.90 crore.

The Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer also performed well in international markets, earning Rs 4 crore overseas on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10.60 crore.

Backed by strong domestic and overseas numbers, the film's worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 25.50 crore within just two days of release.

The Telugu version of Maa Inti Bangaaram emerged as the film's biggest contributor on Day 2, collecting an impressive Rs 7.15 crore net from 2,023 shows while recording a strong 51% occupancy.

In comparison, the Tamil version earned Rs 0.35 crore net across 568 shows with an occupancy of 22%.

Background

On Friday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her happiness at the film's success. She wrote on X, "To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it's beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film's release. The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we've heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It's wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa."

Samantha also hosted a success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, where she was seen with her husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.