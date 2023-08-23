Mom Shweta Bachchan's Appreciation Post For Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda Is Everything

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shwetabachchan )

Mom Shweta Bachchan is her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's biggest cheerleader and her latest Instagram entry stands as proof. It so happened that the 25-year-old entrepreneur recently appeared in a video in collaboration with a personal care company. Resharing the video, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote a sweet message for her daughter. She wrote, "Little girls grow up faster than you can imagine, and they have big dreams, want to achieve big things, make a difference & change the world !!! But you still bit into a croissant like you were a 5-year-old sitting on my lap @navyananda and its adorable. I love you to bitzzzssss."

Meanwhile, The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, revealed that she is like any other 25-year-old woman, who is trying to bring about a change. “I definitely don't think I am a youth icon at all. I am a regular 25-year-old girl who is trying to change the world in her own way. Every other girl of my age is probably doing the same. I don't think that I'm any different to that goal. I'm exactly the same,” the daughter of Shweta Bachchan was quoted as saying.

Elaborating further on her life goals, Navya noted, " When I started, I didn't have any clarity on what I want to do until I graduated from college. Eventually, I realised that I wanted to do something in the social impact space. In life, I have always believed that I wanted to leave something behind by doing something meaningful, even if it meant changing one person's life. I just knew that I wanted to do that, and embarked on this journey,” says Navya, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda, adding that she's “happy that I get to do this every single day”.

Earlier this month, she embarked on a 30-day road tour where she travelled across eight cities to spread the message of equality.

Navya Naveli Nanda is the founder of Project Naveli which is an initiative to fight the issue of gender inequality in India. She is also the co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company.