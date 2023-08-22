Navya Naveli Nanda, A Youth Icon? 'Definitely Don't Think So,' Says The 25-Year-Old

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: navyananda)

Social media influencer and podcaster Navya Naveli Nanda can often be spotted working hard to bring about a change in society by way of her entrepreneurial skills. But does that imply that she is a youth icon? The 25-year-old asserts "definitely don't think so." The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, revealed that she is like any other 25-year-old woman, who is trying to bring about a change. “I definitely don't think I am a youth icon at all. I am a regular 25-year-old girl who is trying to change the world in her own way. Every other girl of my age is probably doing the same. I don't think that I'm any different to that goal. I'm exactly the same,” the daughter of Shweta Bachchan was quoted as saying.

Elaborating further on her life goals, Navya noted, " When I started, I didn't have any clarity on what I want to do until I graduated from college. Eventually, I realised that I wanted to do something in the social impact space. In life, I have always believed that I wanted to leave something behind by doing something meaningful, even if it meant changing one person's life. I just knew that I wanted to do that, and embarked on this journey,” says Navya, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda, adding that she's “happy that I get to do this every single day”.

Earlier this month, she embarked on a 30-day road tour where she travelled across eight cities to spread the message of equality.

While in Bengaluru, Navya shared an image of herself gorging on some dosa at The Rameshwaram Cafe. She also added a video of relishing the dosa. Sharing the images, she said, "We had to..." and added a heart emoji. In response, Shweta Bachchan had the most mom reaction. She said, "Navya!"

Navya Naveli's stop before Bengaluru was in Jaipur. While in the pink city, she gave her viewers a tour of the streets of Jaipur, palaces, and rickshaw rides. In the reel, Navya Nanda took a rickshaw ride with her travel mates. Navya and her travel mate also waved at the camera from the rickshaw. Keeping the caption short and simple, Navya wrote, "An Evening in Jaipur."

Navya Naveli Nanda is the founder of Project Naveli which is an initiative to fight the issue of gender inequality in India. She is also the co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company.