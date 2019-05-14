MOM China Box Office Collection Day 4: Sridevi's Film Continues To Perform Well

A still from the film MOM (courtesy YouTube)

Late actress Sridevi's MOM, which released on May 10 in China, continued to perform well as it managed to collect Rs 8.41 crore on Monday. It also performed well during the weekend. The film has collected a whopping sum of Rs 49.41 crore as of now. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in his tweet wrote: "MOM maintains a strong hold on Day 4 [Monday] in #China... Should cross $ 10 million [+/-] by the end of Week 1, which indicates very good trending... Friday $ 1.68 mn, Saturday $ 2.22 mn, Sunday $ 2.10 mn, Monday $ 1.02 mn. Total: $ 7.02 million [Rs 49.41 cr]." The film was directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Boney Kapoor.

Take a look at Mr Adarsh's tweet on MOM's China box office performance:

#Mom maintains a strong hold on Day 4 [Mon] in #China... Should cross $ 10 million [+/-] by the end of Week 1, which indicates very good trending... Fri $ 1.68 mn, Sat $ 2.22 mn, Sun $ 2.10 mn, Mon $ 1.02 mn. Total: $ 7.02 million [49.41 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2019

MOM performed better than AndhaDhun in China on the opening day. Sriram Raghavan directed AndhaDhun's overall performance was quite appreciated in the theatres in China.

MOM is late actress Sridevi's last film as a protagonist. The film released in July 2017 in India and Sridevi died on February 2018. She died by drowning accidentally in a hotel bathtub in Dubai. She had also filmed a cameo before her death for the film Zero, which features Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

MOM is a revenge drama, which showcases the story of a mother who seeks justice for her daughter, who faced an unfortunate incident. The film was critically acclaimed and received 3.5 stars from Saibal Chatterjee, who reviewed the film for NDTV.

