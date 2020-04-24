Mohnish And Aarti Bahl Share Lovely Pics From Wedding Album On Anniversary

Mohnish Bahl shared this image. (courtesy mohnish_bahl)

No, this is not a picture from the sets of a Sooraj Barjatya film, though the actor that features in the photograph, made recurring appearances in the filmmaker's movies in the Nineties. Mohnish Bahl, on his wedding anniversary, posted a picture along with his wife and former actress Aarti Bahl, on his Instagram profile and he added a mushy caption. He wrote: "No words to express my gratitude for always being by my side. You made me understand the meaning of ardhangini. Love you janmon janmon ." Take a look at his post here:

Meanwhile, Aarti Bahl also shared a picture from her wedding and she captioned it: "You are my super hero. You are my everything. I love you. Thank you for being you. Happy anniversary."

Check out the post here:

Mohnish Bahl starred in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Shola Aur Shabnam, Bol Radha Bol, Raja Hindustani, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Phool Bane Patthar and Gundaraj, among many others. He was last seen in the period drama Panipat.

Aarti Bahl featured in films like Solah Satra, Awwal Number. Paap Ki Kamaee, Fateh and Naamcheen, to name a few.

Mohnish Bahl is the son of late actress Nutan, who was one of the most popular actresses in the Sixties and Seventies. She was best-known for her performances in films such as Seema, Sujata, Bandini, Milan and the 1978 film Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki.

Mohnish and Aarti Bahl's daughter Pranutan made her Bollywood debut opposite Zaheer Iqbal in the filmNotebook, which was produced by Salman Khan.