On Nutan's Birth Anniversary, Son Mohnish Bahl Shares This Priceless Pic

Veteran actress Nutan would have been 85 today. On her birthday anniversary, her son and actor Mohnish Bahl made a trip down memory lane and posted a black and white of the late actress on his Instagram profile. The throwback gem features Nutan wearing what appears to be a saree and smiling at the camera. "Happy birthday, Ma," wrote Mohnish Bahl for Nutan in his post. Nutan was born on June 4 in 1936 to director-poet Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobhna. Nutan's sister Tanuja is also an actress. Tanuja's daughters Kajol and Tanishaa are also Bollywood stars.

Actress Nutan made her acting debut at the age of 14 when she starred in her mom's 1950 film Hamari Beti. However, her breakthrough role was in the 1955 film Seema. She was one of the leading actresses in the Sixties and Seventies. Her film credits also include Nagina, Seema, Sujata, Bandini, Chhalia, Milan, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Tere Ghar Ke Saamne, Saraswatichandra, Khandan and Meri Jung, to name a few.

Nutan died of cancer in February 1991. On her death anniversary earlier this year, Mohnish shared this emotional note: "21.02.1991 ... Your presence is always felt."

Nutan married Lieutenant-Commander Rajnish Bahl in October 1959 and the couple welcomed Mohnish in 1961.

Nutan was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour by the Government of India, in 1974.