Bet You Didn't Recognise Actress Nutan In This Throwback Pic

Have you seen the childhood picture of actress Nutan yet? Her son Mohnish Bahl, best-known for his roles in films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain, lit up Instagram by sharing a pure gold throwback picture of the actress with her mother Shobhna Samarth. In the black and white picture, the mother-daughter share a beautiful smile. "My mom with her mom. Priceless," Mohnish Bahl captioned his post, tagging his daughter Pranutan, who initially received the picture on Instagram from a fan. "Such a lovely picture. Nutanji is very young in this picture. Beauty with innocence" and "just couldn't stop admiring" are some of the comments on the post.

Later, Mohnish Bahl shared this photo of mom Nutan and wrote, "Another picture to a time even before she knew what the future had in store for her. The purest soul I have ever known. Blessed to have her as maa."

Actress Nutan died of cancer in 1991. She made her acting debut at the age of 14 and later starred in several films in the Sixties and Seventies. Nagina, Seema, Sujata, Bandini, Chhalia, Milan, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Tere Ghar Ke Saamne, Saraswatichandra, Khandan and Meri Jung are some of her best-known films. In her entire career, she appeared in over 70 films.

Veteran actress Tanuja is her sister. Last year, Kajol, Tanuja's elder daughter, shared a lovely throwback photo of Nutan. "No filter needed," she wrote.

Nutan held the record for winning the Best Actress prize five times at the Filmfare Awards. Her niece Kajol equalled the record in 2011.