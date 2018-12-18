Salman Khan And... Can You Guess The Actress In This Throwback Pic?

Pranutan Bahl shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Pranutan, daughter of actors Mohnish Bahl and Aarti Bahl, struck gold while browsing through her photo archives. She shared a throwback picture of superstar Salman Khan with her mother Aarti, which appears to be taken on a film set and captioned it as, "Salman sir to my mum - 'Come on, get onto the horse and marry my friend, Monya'." She tagged her father Mohnish Bahl also in the post. Salman is launching Pranutan in the film industry opposite newcomer Zaheer Iqbal. Salman, Mohnish Bahl and Aarti co-starred in 1991's hit film Saajan. And, apart from Saajan, Salman and Mohnish Bahl are co-stars of films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

Take a look at the throwback shared by Pranutan.

Salman Khan announced Pranutan's launch in September in an Instagram post. "Yeh lo! Zaheer Iqbal ki heroine mil gayi. Swagat karo Pranutan Bahl ka. Proud to introduce Nutanji's granddaughter and Monya's (Mohnish Bahl) daughter to the big screen," he wrote.

Pranutan and Zaheer's film is titled Notebook and is currently being filmed. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and it produced by Salman Khan's production house Salman Khan Films.

Mohnish Bahl is the son of late actress Nutan, who was one of the most popular actresses in the Sixties and Seventies. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Nagina, Seema, Sujata, Bandini, Chhalia, Milan, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Saraswatichandra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is busy with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, opposite Katrina Kaif. He currently hosts the 12th season of reality show Bigg Boss.