Meet Salman Khan's Newest Protege, Pranutan. She Has Impeccable Film Genes

Salman Khan introduced Pranutan by sharing this picture. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan has quite a bit of a reputation for launching newcomers in Bollywood. After giving big breaks to several actors in Bollywood, Salman Khan is all set to launch Pranutan Bahl, who happens to be the granddaughter of none other than legendary actress Nutan and the daughter of Mohnish Bahl. On Monday, Salman Khan introduced Pranutan as "Zahero (Zaheer Iqbal) ki heroine" on Instagram. Salman captioned the post" "Yeh lo! Zahero ki heroine mil gayi. Swagat karo Pranutan Bahl ka. Proud to introduce Nutanji's granddaughter and Monya's (Mohnish Bahl) daughter to the big screen."

Take a look at Salman Khan's post here:

Salman Khan and Pranutan's father Mohnish Bahl co-starred in several hit films in the Nineties, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Saath-Saath Hain among others.

Pranutan Bahl will make her Bollywood debut opposite newcomer Zaheer Iqbal. The film will be directed by Nitin Kakkar and it will be produced by Salman Khan's production house Salman Khan Films. Salman Khan recently produced Loveratri, featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Salman has also launched several Bollywood actors, including his Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha, Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Daisy Shah and Zarine Khan among others.

Nutan Bahl was one of the most popular actresses in the Sixties and Seventies. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Seema, Sujata, Bandini, Milan and the 1978 film Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki.

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy filming Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif. The film also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu in pivotal roles.