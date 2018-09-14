Bigg Boss 12: This Is How Salman Khan Is 'Preparing' For The Show. Can't. Keep. Calm

Salman Khan shared this picture (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan, why you do this? The 52-year-old superstar just shared a picture of himself 'preparing for Bigg Boss 12,' which has sent the Internet into a meltdown. Folks just can't wait to watch the show and neither can we. "This is how I am preparing for Bigg Boss Season 12," Salman captioned his post. His sculpted biceps and well-chiseled abs are the main highlights of the picture and, of course, Salman Khan. "Eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 12. Can't wait to see you" and "OMG, why Salman, why?" are some of the several comments on his post, which has got close to 4 lakh likes in just an hour.

Here's Salman Khan's post.

Last year, Salman Khan had shared snippets of his 'chalet' from the sets of Bigg Boss in Lonavla. It also has a gym, which is adorned with his paintings and posters from his films.

Bigg Boss, which Salman has been hosting for since Season 4 (2010), is one of the most-awaited TV shows. This will be the 12th season, in which contestants will participate in jodis. The theme is vichitra jodi.

Bigg Boss 12 was officially launched by Salman Khan in Goa earlier this month. Only comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's participation is confirmed till now. Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu's names have also popped up. However, Karanvir and Teejay apparently denied their participation.

Bigg Boss 12 airs from September 16 on Colors at 9 pm. Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 12.