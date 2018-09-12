Bigg Boss 12: Are Karanvir Bohra And Wife Teejay Sidhu Part Of Salman Khan's Show? Answer Here

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu pictured together (Image courtesy: karanvirbohra)

Salman Khan's much-awaited show Bigg Boss 12 is just here. It was launched in Goa by Salman a couple of weeks ago and so far, only comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's participation is confirmed. This time, the Bigg Boss 12 participants will enter the house in jodis. Apart from Bharti and Haarsh, Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu and Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar's names are also reportedly been considered for the show. However, Karanvir and Teejay have denied their participation and told The Indian Express that they cannot leave their twin babies behind. "We were approached for the show. And to be true, we have been approached before too. I follow the show very closely but I am very much attached to my babies. I cannot leave them," Karanvir said.

"We have two little kids to take care of. I cannot leave them behind and head for the show for three long months. The kids are too young, dependent and vulnerable. Bella and Vienna both are very well connected to my parents and his but they will need their parents to be around," Teejay told Indian Express.

Karanvir and Teejay were blessed with twin girls in October 2016. The couple have named their babies Bella and Vienna. They accompany their parents to most of the gatherings, parties and other events.

"I would not like to comprise on my duty of being a mother to them and not cherish time with them. Maybe 10 years from now, when the two will grow up and be a mouthful, a show like Bigg Boss can be a great break. And for Karan, he is so attached to them!" Teejay told Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Dipika and Shoaib's participation is not confirmed yet, but several reports stated that she was offered double the remuneration Hina Khan was given last year.

Bigg Boss 12 airs from September 16 on Colors at 9 pm.

