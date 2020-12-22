Karanvir Bohra 'Can't Help' But Spoil His Baby Daughter. See His Post

Karanvir Bohra shared this image. (courtesy: karanvirbohra)

TV Actor Karanvir Bohra can't keep calm and his latest Instagram post explains why. Karanvir, who welcomed his third child - a baby girl on Monday, treated his Instafam to a super cute picture of himself along with his daughter. The actor, who is currently in Canada along with his wife Teejay Sidhu and their twin daughters Raya Bella and Vienna, wrote in his caption: "She doesn't want to be in a cot or crib - she sleeps best like this! People will say I am spoiling her too much. But I can't help it - that's the kind of dad I am. She brings out more love in me than I even knew I had." Karanvir, in his post, revealed that the photograph has been clicked by his wife Teejay Sidhu. He added, "Sweety, thanks for this picture."

Take a look at Karanvir Bohra's post here:

Karanvir, on Monday morning, shared a video with Raya Bella and Vienna, in which he announced the big news of his daughter's arrival. He wrote: "You can't even imagine the bolt of happiness going thru my veins... I can't believe that I'm a father of 3 girls....Yahooooo! Life can't get better than this. Imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life. Thank you God for all these angels you have sent! I'll take the best care of them, because they are my teen deviyaan." He added, "You can also call me Charlie! #charliesangels."

See the post here:

Another happy post arrived from new mom Teejay Sidhu, who wrote in her post: "My darling baby girl... You are here finally! And what an honour. I get to be your mother. I am so blessed, I get to love you...Forever."

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu, who got married in the year 2006 are also parents to 4-year-old twins. They announced the news of their pregnancy on social media earlier this year. They participated together in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 4.