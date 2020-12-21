It's A Baby Girl For Karanvir Bohra And Teejay Sidhu

Karanvir Bihra with Teejay Sidhu. (courtesy: bombaysunshine)

Congratulations, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu! The couple, who are currently in Canada, welcomed a baby girl on Monday morning and announced the big news on their respective social media accounts. An excited Karanvir posted a video with the baby girl and his twin daughters Raya Bella and Vienna, and he wrote: "I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going thru my veins...I can't help but believe that I'm a father of 3 girls... Yahooooo! Life can't get better than this. Imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I'll take the best care of them, coz they are my teen deviyaan." He signed off the post saying, "PS_ You can call me Charlie coz these are my 3 angels."

Take a look at Karanvir Bohra's post here:

Meanwhile, Teejay Sidhu wrote this while sharing the video on Instagram: "My darling baby girl... You are here finally! And what an honour... I get to be your mother. I am so blessed, I get to love you...Forever."

Karanvir Bohra became a household name after starring in shows like Just Mohabbat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Shararat, among others. He was last seen in Naagin 3. He also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 12 and the dance reality show Nach Baliye 4, where his plus one was his wife Teejay. Karanvir Bohra has also been a part of films such as Kismat Konnection and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.