Karanvir Bohra's Anniversary Wish For Pregnant Wife Teejay Sidhu Is All About 'New Adventures'

First, happy anniversary, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu! Tuesday marks their 14th wedding anniversary. On their special day, the actor painted Instagram red with a mushy post for his wife. Karanvir posted a loved up photo of himself and Teejay and wrote about the latest addition to their family. The couple are expecting their third child. "That's you and me sweety.... happy anniversary, 14 years. We have crossed 2 #sevenyearitch. Having you by my side is the best destiny that god has written for me. This year is really special as we have an addition in our family, I can't wait to hold my new baby in my arms, we are going to be parents again...yay! #newlife #newadventures as lyricist Sameer sir wrote it beautifully, 'Yunhi kat jaayega safar saath chalne se, ke manzil ayegi nazar saath chalne se'," he wrote while borrowing a line from the track Yunhi Kat Jaayega Safar, written by Sameer Anjaan.

Karanvir Bohra married Teejay Sidhu in 2006. The couple are parents to twin daughters - Raya Bella and Vienna.

The couple announced their pregnancy in August this year. Sharing some stunning pictures of themselves from a photoshoot, Karanvir Bohra wrote: "Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, he crafts every little detail with his own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that he has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. Best birthday gift ever." And here's how Teejay announced the good news: "So many blessings... And now we get one more... Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you."

In terms of work, Karanvir Bohra is known for his performances in TV shows like Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? Just Mohabbat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai and Naagin. He has also starred in a couple of films such as Kismat Konnection, Love Yoou Soniye and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.