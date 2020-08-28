Karanvir Bohra And Wife Teejay Sidhu Announce Pregnancy On The Actor's Birthday

Teejay Sidhu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bombaysunshine)

Television couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are expecting their third child, the Qubool Hai actor announced the good news on his birthday on Friday. Karanvir, 37 today, shared loved-up pictures of himself and Teejay from a photoshoot and wrote: "Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, he crafts every little detail with his own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that he has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. Best birthday gift ever."

Karanvir Bohra married Teejay Sidhu in 2006. The couple are parents to twin daughters - Raya Bella and Vienna.

Teejay Sidhu also posted photos from the same photoshoot, in which she and the actor can be seen holding her baby bump adorably, and shared the big news like this: "So many blessings... And now we get one more... Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you."

To wish her husband on his birthday, Teejay also shared a couple of adorable posts earlier in the day. In one of the posts, the actress can be seen wishing Karanvir with his birthday cake while in another, the duo can be seen relishing a cake together. "Happy birthday to the sweetest, kindest, most beautiful human being I know! (OK, you and my Mom!). You know I'm no good at surprises but this is a start! I love seeing you smile so big when you see fresh pineapple cake!" she captioned one of the posts.

"In this little group, our beloved little soul family, you matter more than you know, you are appreciated more than you think, and you are loved beyond imagination! Fatherhood has made you an even better version of YOU... it's obvious in how much your children adore you. May God always listen to your heart... may you keep shining, my darling, I love you," wrote Teejay while sharing cute family photos.



Karanvir Bohra has worked in several TV shows such as Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Just Mohabbat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai and Naagin. He also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 12, where he was the fourth runner-up, and dance reality show Nach Baliye 4 with Teejay. Karanvir Bohra has also starred in a couple of films such as Kismat Konnection, Love Yoou Soniye and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.