How Karanvir Bohra And Teejay Sidhu's Daughters Vienna And Raya Bella Made Their Anniversary Special

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu received the best gift from their twin girls Vienna and Raya Bella. On Wednesday, Karanvir shared a super cute video of his baby girls dancing along with the couple. He captioned the post: "It was our anniversary so the girls wanted to celebrate with us." On their anniversary, on Tuesday, Karanvir prepared a special cake for his wife Teejay. In the picture shared by the actor, Teejay could be seen holding the dessert in her hands. The actor wrote: "Happy anniversary, my love...13 years of marriage. 16 years of knowing you, Teejay Sidhu. I made the legendary halwa for her as I couldn't make any cake...Will post the video soon."

Karanvir Bohra married Teejay Sidhu in 2006. The couple welcomed twin girls in 2016. They frequently make appearances on their parents' Instagram profiles. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Karanvir Bohra has starred in TV shows such as Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Just Mohabbat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai and Naagin, among many others. He also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 12 and the dance reality show Nach Baliye 4, where his plus one was his wife Teejay. Karanvir Bohra has also been a part of films such as Kismat Konnection, Love Yoou Soniye and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.