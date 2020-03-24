Trending: How Karanvir Bohra Is Helping Wife Teejay Sidhu With The Household Chores

Karanvir Bohra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: karanvirbohra )

Amid coronavirus lockdown, actor Karanvir Bohra is helping his actress wife Teejay Sidhu by sharing her workload, including "cleaning and feeding babies." The actor, on Monday, shared a photograph of himself, in which he can be seen holding a broom and looking at the camera with his twin girls, Vienna and Raya Bella, sitting behind him. "Leading by example, cleaning and feeding babies. When Teejay Sidhu does other chores, I share the workload during these times of #quarantine #day6 #inbound," he wrote in the caption. In his post, Karanvir also urged men to help women with household chores. He added: "P.S... This picture may seem funny but it's the fact, with schools shut and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if the men help the women out at home."

Karanvir Bohra married Teejay Sidhu in 2006. The couple welcomed twin girls in 2016.

Here's the post we are talking about:

Karanvir has been sharing pages from his "social distancing" diary on his social media profile. Some of his posts also include his adorable pint-sized daughters. Take a look:

On the work front, Karanvir Bohra has starred in TV shows like Just Mohabbat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? and Naagin, to name a few. He also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 12, where he was the fourth runner-up, and dance reality show Nach Baliye 4 with wife Teejay. Karanvir has also featured in a couple of films such as Kismat Konnection, Love Yoou Soniye and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.