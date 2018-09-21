Bigg Boss 12, Day 5, Written Update: Here's Why Karanvir Bohra, Romil Chaudhary And Nirmal Singh Were Directly Nominated

Karanvir Bohra in Bigg Boss 12 (Image courtesy: BiggBoss)

Highlights Angry over their reasons, Bigg Boss sends the trio to kaalkothri Kriti has a fight with Saba and Somi Shrishty and Deepak discuss about the game

The fifth episode of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 12 opened on the captains - Kriti and Roshmi - discussing their captainship with the fellow contestants. Meantime, Deepak Thakur reveals the conversation he had with Saba and Soma Khan - the other jodi who competed with Kriti and Roshmi for captaincy. The new captains divide the work between the housemates, but Saba refuses to obey by them. In the morning, Kriti and Saba have an argument over kitchen work. At the same time, Bigg Boss asks the captains and others to decide unanimously who amongst the jodis and singles deserves to go to the kaalkothri. while Kriti decides names Saba and Soma, the contestants mutually agree to send Karanvir Bohra, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh. Sreesanth was kept out of the game due to his ill-health. However, angry over their reasons, Bigg Boss sends the trio to the kaalkothri and also nominates them for eviction for next week.

Housemates ka haal hone wala hai behaal kyunki waqt aa chuka hai 'Kaal Kothri' ki saza ke liye contestants chunne ka! Dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/VoYPa6lVyv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 21, 2018

Saba speaks to Jasleen Matharu about Deepak discussing her and Anup Jalota's strategy to make Dipika Kakar the captain. Perturbed over it, Jasleen goes to clarify it with Deepak. However, the conversation turns out into a small argument and Jasleen walks off. Urvashi later speaks to Deepak.

Meanwhile, a rift is seen between the singles; Dipika and Nehha Pendse on one side and Shrishty Rode on the other. Dipika and Nehha get angry on Shrishty for not completing the household work assigned to her.

Later in the night, we see Kriti asking Soma not to offer anything to the people in kaalkothri, as Bigg Boss had ordered so. Soma gets upsets with Kriti and tells her not to say anything in her matters.

On Saturday, Salman Khan will host the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

