Karanvir Bohra Makes "Legendary Halwa" For Wife Teejay Sidhu On Their 13th Anniversary

"I made the legendary halwa for her as I couldn't make any cake," wrote Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra Makes 'Legendary Halwa' For Wife Teejay Sidhu On Their 13th Anniversary

Karanvir Bohra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights

  • Karanvir and Teejay celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Tuesday
  • He made a dessert for her
  • "16 years of knowing you, Teejay Sidhu," he wrote
New Delhi:

On their 13th wedding anniversary, television star Karanvir Bohra decided to do something special for his actress wife Teejay Sidhu. Guess what he did? The actor couldn't bake a cake during the coronavirus lockdown so he made "legendary halwa" for his wife. Sharing a picture of himself and Teejay, in which she could be seen holding the dessert in her hands, he wished her in a really adorable way on Tuesday. The actor wrote: "Happy anniversary, my love...13 years of marriage. 16 years of knowing you, Teejay Sidhu. I made the legendary halwa for her as I couldn't make any cake...Will post the video soon." Karanvir Bohra married Teejay Sidhu in 2006. The couple are parents to twin daughters.

Take a look at Karanvir Bohra's post and his "legendary halwa" here:

Reacting to Karanvir Bohra's post, several television stars such as Karan Singh Grover, Kapil Sharma and Raghu Ram extended their wishes in the comments section. "Congratulations! God bless," wrote comedian Kapil Sharma while Karan commented: "Happy anniversary to both of you. Have an awesome one!" Raghu Ram's comment read: "Congratulations, lovebirds! You guys are so beautiful together! A rockstar team. Like 2 pieces of a complete puzzle. Keep rocking today and every day of the year!"

sos35v3o

Screenshot of Kapil, Karan and Raghu Ram's comments on Karanvir's post.

On the work front, Karanvir Bohra has worked in several TV shows such as Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Just Mohabbat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai and Naagin. He also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 12, where he was the fourth runner-up, and dance reality show Nach Baliye 4 with Teejay. Karanvir Bohra has also starred in a couple of films such as Kismat Konnection, Love Yoou Soniye and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

Comments
karanvir anniversary postteejay karanvir
Web Stories
Beauty Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acne
Entertainment 5 Of The Biggest Fattest Bollywood Weddings
Fashion Oscar Dresses That Went Viral Before Viral Was A Thing
Travel Explore Assam With These 10 Best Things To Do
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com