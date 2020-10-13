Inside Teejay Sidhu And Karanvir Bohra's Babymoon - 'Live From Uttarakhand'

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra. (courtesy karanvirbohra)

Highlights "In the fields with my little one," wrote Teejay

"Live from Uttarakhand," Karanvir Bohra

The couple are parents to twins Raya Bella and Vienna

Mom-to-me Teejay Sidhu and her husband Karanvir Bohra are making every day count in Uttarakhand, where they are currently on their babymoon ( going by their recent Instagram posts). On Tuesday, Karanvir Bohra shared a video of himself along with his Teejay. The actor said in the video that it is their first live video since they announced their pregnancy and that they feel great to be out in the lush green land. "Live from Uttarakhand," Karanvir Bohra captioned the video. Meanwhile, Teejay posted a video of herself dancing in the fields and she wrote: "In the fields with my little one. Enjoying the beautiful Dehradun sunset. I'm sure the baby can feel the peace and happiness here. On the sets." She added the hashtags #traveldiaries, #mommytobe and #expectingmom.

Check out the posts:

On Monday, Karanvir Bohra shared a super cute picture with Teejay and he captioned it: "I'm going to be in so much trouble! I didn't take her on a babymoon during the first pregnancy... and this is my idea of a #maternity #shoot this time around...But sweety Teejay, I did take you to Dehradun for a babymoon."

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra announced her second pregnancy on the actor's birthday on August 28. They shared adorable pictures from a photoshoot on their respective Instagram pages. Teejay and Karanvir are parents to twin daughters Raya Bella and Vienna, whom they welcomed in October 2016.

Karanvir Bohra became a household name after starring in shows like Just Mohabbat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Shararat, among others. He was last seen in Naagin 3.