Viral Pic Of Teejay Sidhu And Her Baby Bump From Onam Celebrations

Teejay Sidhu during Onam celebrations. (Image courtesy: teejaysidhu_fanpage_lila)

Highlights Teejay and Karanvir announced her second pregnancy on his birthday

Teejay and Karanvir are parents to twin daughter Raya Bella and Vienna

They welcomed Raya Bella and Vienna in 2016

Teejay Sidhu, who announced her second pregnancy last week, found a spot on the list of trends after a picture of her dressed in a saree (and focus on her baby bump) from recent Onam celebrations went viral on social media. Fan clubs on Instagram have shared a picture of Teejay, in which she's dressed in a white saree with a contrast green blouse and she looked radiant. On her Instagram page, Teejay shared another picture of herself from the celebrations and wrote about the conversation she had with actress Sudhaa Chandran, who called Teejay and Karanvir Bohra's baby #3 "Mahabali." Teejay gave refence to context: "Onam (is) the festival which marks the return of the King Mahabali's spirit to Kerala."

She captioned her post: "My Onam look.. Our very dear Sudhaa Chandran Ji called today to say congrats on the new baby... She calls our two daughters Bahubali and Thangabali and says, 'Now Mahabali is coming!' And coincidentally today is the main day of #Onam, the festival which marks the return of the King Mahabali's spirit to Kerala! What a great story and what an auspicious day!"

Here's Teejay Sidhu's now viral picture

And here's her post:

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra announced her second pregnancy on the actor's birthday on August 28. They shared adorable pictures from a photoshoot on their respective Instagram pages. Teejay and Karanvir are parents to twin daughters Raya Bella and Vienna, whom they welcomed in October 2016.

Karanvir Bohra became a household name after starring in shows like Just Mohabbat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Shararat, among others. He was last seen in Naagin 3.