'Every Pregnancy Body Is Different,' Writes Teejay Sidhu On Being Shamed As 'Too Skinny'

Teejay Sidhu, who is expecting her third child with husband and actor Karanvir Bohra, added another post from her maternity diaries to her Instagram profile on Tuesday night. In her post, Teejay writes about body positivity. She put everything into perspective, when she wrote: "Every pregnancy body is different - love yours, just as it is." In her post, Teejay revealed that she is often told by people that she is "too skinny." She began the note by writing, "People tell me I'm too skinny, that I should be heavier, especially since I'm expecting. (This is my 5 months pregnancy pic.) But for me, putting on is as hard, as losing is for others. And in the first trimester, I had terrible nausea, couldn't eat anything! (Hardly any 'pregnancy glow')."

Teejay, in her post, highlights that the only thing that is important is to embrace one's maternity body and that there is no such thing as an "ideal" weight. "I can't help the way I am," she wrote, adding that women who are expecting, shouldn't take "opinions too seriously." She emphasised on the need for eating healthy and wrote: "Now I eat properly, I've put on weight, but it only shows on my tummy. I can't help the way I am. I would tell anyone who's an expecting mom, whether you're on the thin/heavier side, embrace your maternity body. Don't take opinions too seriously. As long as you are healthy, there is no 'ideal' weight. Every pregnancy body is different - love yours, just as it is."

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra announced her second pregnancy on the actor's birthday on August 28. The couple shared adorable pictures from a photoshoot on their respective Instagram pages. Teejay and Karanvir are parents to twin daughters Raya Bella and Vienna, whom they welcomed in October 2016.

Karanvir Bohra has starred in TV shows such as Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, Just Mohabbat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai and Naagin, among many others. He also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 12 and the dance reality show Nach Baliye 4, where his plus one was his wife Teejay. Karanvir Bohra has also been a part of films such as Kismat Konnection and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.