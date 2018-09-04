Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Confirm They Are Onboard

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa at the launch event of Bigg Boss (Courtesy ColorsTV)

Highlights "I am scared of 'weekend ka war," said Haarsh Limbachiyaa "I don't want to be a jhagra queen," said Bharti Singh An event to launch the celebrity reality show took place in Goa

Bigg Boss fans listen up! Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have confirmed their participation in the latest season of Salman Khan's celebrity reality show, news agency IANS reported. As per the promotional videos, this time the contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house in jodis and Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are the first confirmed couple. Haarsh confirmed the news in an interview to IANS and said: "I am scared of 'weekend ka war' when Salman scolds people after removing his coat." Bharti, who will accompany her husband to the Bigg Boss house, said that she doesn't want to be tagged as a jhagra queen. "People call me a comedy queen. I don't want to be jhagra queen. Even if he (Harsh) gets out in the first week, it's okay but I want to stay till the end. And please meet me every week," said the 34-year-old comedian.

This year's theme of Bigg Boss is vichitra Jodi. Earlier, names of actor couple Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim and mother son duo Vibha and Puru Chibber had cropped up on the rumoured participants list. In addition, names of Subihi Joshi (Spiltsvilla 8), Sumier Pasricha aka Pammi Aunty had also popped on the so-called leaked list of contestants.

An event to launch the celebrity reality show took place in Goa on Tuesday. Though it was not the main premiere night which many had anticipated, a press conference took place in Goa, which was attended by Salman Khan. In the press conference, Salman introduced the theme for the upcoming Bigg Boss season and also shook a leg to his popular song Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were also part of the press conference.

Here are photos from Bigg Boss 12 press conference in Goa:



It was earlier reported that Salman Khan requested the makers to launch the show in Goa, where he is currently filming Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat.

(With IANS inputs)