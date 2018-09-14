Bigg Boss 12: On Salman Khan's Show, All Previous Jodis Who Participated Together

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Sakhlani participated together in Bigg Boss 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Several couples and an ex-couple have participated together Bigg Boss 12 will start from September 16 Salman Khan returns to host Bigg Boss 12

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to return to make a comeback on the small screen starting Sunday. True to the concept, the showrunners have a new theme for the new season, which is vichitra jodi (unique couples). The showrunners have roped in comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa - the couple confirmed at the launch of the show earlier this month. In addition actress Dipika Kakar (of Sasural Simar Ka) is also on the list of contestant but her partner for the show is unknown. There are also reports of an 80-year-old woman participating with her grandson this season. We can expect a vichitra pairing for Dipika and having an 80-year-old resident will be unique. But we'll have to wait for the show to begin how Bharti and Haarsh's participation will be unique for viewers.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that couples are participating together. In season 3, actor couple Bakhtiyaar and Tanaaz Irani entered the house together, in season 7 we met Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Sakhlani while season 9 had two couples on its roster - Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai and Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira. In Bigg Boss 9, Kishwer and Suyyash's time in the house passed quite easily without many controversies while Rochelle and Keith were sometimes spotted bickering because of his frequent interaction with co-contestant Mandana Karimi.

Rochelle and Keith with other contestants in Bigg Boss 9

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai in Bigg Boss 9.

Shilpa Sakhlani (best known as Ganga of Kyukii... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) and Apurva Agnihotri (Armaan Suri of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin) never had a different opinion and they never shied away from romancing on camera.

One can assume that Bigg Boss enjoys putting contestants in a tight spot by ensuring their encounter with an ex-lover or a professional nemesis. On a slightly different note, last season Shilpa Shinde received a rude shock that she'll be sharing the house for three months with producer Vikas Gupta, whom she blamed for her exit from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Similarly in season 3, Bigg Boss brought Delnaaz Irani face-to-face with her ex-husband Rajeev Paul. Delnaaz and Rajeev did not see eye-to-eye which also divided the other contestants from time to time. Delnaaz maintained distance from Rajeev, who used the time on the reality show to convince everyone he never cheated on Delnaaz, as she had alleged.

With contestants entering in pairs, the drama in Bigg Boss 12 may just double up.

Bigg Boss 12 will air on Colors TV starting September 16.