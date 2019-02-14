Salman Khan Introduces Pranutan And Zaheer Iqbal In The First Poster Of NoteBook

Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal on the poster of Notebook. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Highlights "Introducing Pranutan and Zaheer in a unique love story," wrote Salman "Best of luck to my sweet Pranutan," wrote Kajol Pranutan is the granddaughter of actress Nutan

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Salman Khan introduced Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal. On Thursday, the Bharat actor shared the first poster of Nitik Kakkar's forthcoming film Notebook on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Bina mile kabhi pyaar ho sakta hai? Introducing Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal in a unique love story directed by Nitin Kakkar." Notebook will be produced under Salman's production house Salman Khan Films. In his post, Salman revealed the film's release date and wrote: "Notebook, releasing on March 29, 2019, trailer out on February 17." Pranutan is the granddaughter of the legendary actress Nutan and she is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.

Besides Salman Khan, Kajol, who happens to be Pranutan's aunt, shared the poster of Notebook on her Instagram profile on Thursday. Kajol wished her niece luck on her Bollywood debut and wrote: "Best of luck to my sweet Pranutan. Genes are genes but the sweetness is all you."

Check out the first poster of Notebook here:

Salman Khan, who has earlier introduced several newcomers in Bollywood, introduced Pranutan by sharing an Instagram post, in which he addressed her as "Zaheer Iqbal ki heroine." Salman, who has worked with Pranutan's father Mohnish Bahl in films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Saath-Saath Hain, captioned the post: "Yeh lo! Zahero ki heroine mil gayi. Swagat karo Pranutan Bahl ka. Proud to introduce Nutanji's granddaughter and Monya's (Mohnish Bahl) daughter to the big screen."

Check out Salman Khan's post here:

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy with the Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi. The film is scheduled to release on Eid this year.