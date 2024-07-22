SS Rajamouli Admits Being A 'Slave' To His Story In Modern Masters: S. S. Rajamouli Trailer

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: S S Rajamouli)

The trailer of Netflix's documentary Modern Masters: S. S. Rajamouli is out. The project is based on ace director SS Rajamouli. In the video released by the makers on YouTube, the filmmaker shares how he is a “slave” to his story. He states, "The only thing that I am a slave to is to my story." SS Rajamouli emphasises his goal of having the audience “invested”. He says, "I want to tell an incredible story. I just want the people to get invested in the movie." The trailer begins with shots of SS Rajamouli walking through the streets, setting the tone for an intimate look at his journey. Then, we see Prabhas, the lead actor in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, giving a shout out to the director's dedication. He says, "I never met someone like that. He is a mad person, that is all."

Jr NTR, who featured in SS Rajamouli's RRR, also talks about the filmmaker's determination. The actor says, "This person is born to make films. He is born to tell stories, which have not been told." He adds, "You start feeling there is no empathy at all. He is a mad man. There is no point arguing with him. Just deliver what he wants."

Jr NTR's RRR co-star Ram Charan expresses his admiration for SS Rajamouli's brilliance. "Sometimes I am shocked. I see myself as a third person when I see his films, when I am working in it."

Filmmaker Karan Johar also shares his thoughts on SS Rajamouli's legendary status, stating, "He is absolutely in the brackets of legends and greats already. He is already a legend. Now, he can become like an even bigger legend."

In the video, we are also treated to BTS shots from RRR and Baahubali. The text attached to the clip read, “A master of his craft, a cinema phenomenon. Watch director S. S. Rajamouli's journey from Student No. 1 to RRR.”

For Modern Masters: S. S. Rajamouli, Netflix is collaborating with Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios. The documentary will be released on the OTT platform on August 2.