Mission: Impossible 7 Trailer - The Return Of Tom Cruise's Death-Defying Stunts

Tom Cruise in a still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

There was a cliff and then Tom Cruise rode his motorcycle off it. Yes, you guessed it right – we are talking about a scene from the global superstar's next film, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, the trailer for which dropped on Wednesday. Jumping off a clip is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg the trailer shows, as Tom Cruise returns as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the seventh instalment of the franchise. That's not all – Ethan Hunt also engages in a knife fight atop a speeding train, which nose dives into water. From the forest to the desert, this mission seems to be a whirlwind tour of the world for the super-agent. Clearly, the stakes are bigger than ever before.

Amidst Ethan Hunt's death-defying stunts, he stops briefly only to be told by Eugene Kittridge [played by Henry Czerny]: “The world's coming after you.” In another dialogue that almost comes as a breather between the action set pieces, Ethan Hunt tells agents Luther Stickell [Ving Rhames] and Benji Dunn [Simon Pegg], “Your life will always matter more to me than my own,” Ethan tells agents When Luther argues that the mission is always more important, Ethan replies, “I don't accept that.”

As per Hollywood Reporter, the logline for the much-awaited film says, “Ethan Hunt [Tom Cruise] and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most.”

Watch the trailer here:

In addition to Tom Cruise, the film boasts of a star-studded cast involving new and old characters. Some of the actors appearing in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One are Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, and Shea Whigham. Phew!

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has been produced by Paramount Pictures, TC Productions and Skydance. The film, directed, produced and written by Christopher McQuarrie, will release in theatres on July 12, 2023.