Mission Bell Bottom Accomplished, The Next Stop On Akshay Kumar's Itinerary Is...

Akshay Kumar, yet again, confirmed the current status of "Mission Bell Bottom" and it reads "accomplished." The 53-year-old actor had flown into UK in August, when the shooting of Bell Bottom began. On September 1, 40 something days later, Akshay Kumar tweeted that Bell Bottom is "complete", making it the first film to have started and wrapped its shoot schedule during the pandemic. Having traversed between London and Glasgow in the past few weeks, Akshay Kumar finally revealed the next stop on his itinerary - after Bell Bottom's wrap, the actor is now headed home. "Mission accomplished! After a long but fruitful schedule, grateful to have shot and completed Bell Bottom during the pandemic! Now it's time to head back. Jet set go," Akshay Kumar wrote along with a photo of his co-star Vaani Kapoor. Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set in the eighties and also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar gave a shout out to the entire cast and crew of Bell Bottom for making it possible to complete the film during such a difficult time: "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. Bell Bottom completed. Here's the poster."

Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here's the poster

.@Vaaniofficial@humasqureshi@LaraDutta@vashubhagnani@ranjit_tiwari@jackkybhagnani@honeybhagnanipic.twitter.com/Wyf08FMcen — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Akshay had kept his fans in the loop with constant updates about the film's shooting schedule. Just a day ago, Akshay tweeted: "So many happy faces in one frame...that's the result of a good schedule. Goodbye Glasgow, hello London."

Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Bell Bottom is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Bell Bottom is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.