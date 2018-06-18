Miss World Manushi Chhillar Was Asked About Her Bollywood Plans. Here's What She Said Manushi Chhillar said: "I haven't completed my college and I am also learning something every day"

revealed that she is new to the industry and that every day is a new learning experience for her. "I still have six months to go as Miss World. I haven't completed my college and I am also learning something every day. This industry (Bollywood) was something I have never seen and I don't know anything about it. I was not even a person who watched a lot of movies. So for me, it has been a learning experience," IANS quoted her as saying.



Last year, in an interview with IANS Manushi revealed that she doesn't really have any dreams of joining Bollywood. However, she did mention that if given a chance, she would like to share screen space with Aamir Khan. "I would like to work in an Aamir Khan movie because I think he has really challenging roles. His movies have a message and connect to the society,"



Manushi Chhillar, who belongs to Haryana,



Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who brought the title back to India after 17 years, believes in taking one step at a time. When Manushi was asked about her plans of entering Bollywood, the 21-year-old beauty queen told news agency IANS: "I do enjoy being in front of the camera and that is something new I have discovered. With all these changes that are happening in my life right now, I try to take things as they come. When such a situation (Bollywood offers) will come when I have to make a choice, I will know a definite answer." Manushi, who is still pursuing her medical degree, revealed that she is new to the industry and that every day is a new learning experience for her. "I still have six months to go as Miss World. I haven't completed my college and I am also learning something every day. This industry (Bollywood) was something I have never seen and I don't know anything about it. I was not even a person who watched a lot of movies. So for me, it has been a learning experience," IANS quoted her as saying.Last year, in an interview with IANS Manushi revealed that she doesn't really have any dreams of joining Bollywood. However, she did mention that if given a chance, she would like to share screen space with Aamir Khan. "I would like to work in an Aamir Khan movie because I think he has really challenging roles. His movies have a message and connect to the society," Manushi had said. Manushi Chhillar, who belongs to Haryana, was crowned Miss World 2017 in Sanya, China. She is the sixth Indian to win the title.(With inputs from IANS) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter