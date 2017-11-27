Miss World Manushi Chhillar Returns To India, Receives Blockbuster Welcome

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar returned to India from China on Saturday night and received a warm welcome from her fans at the Mumbai airport. Manushi, an MBBS student, who was crowned Miss World in China's Sanya city on November 18 last week, was greeted at the airport with numerous fans holding her posters. One of the posters read: "India loves you" while the other read: "Welcome the most beautiful woman in the world." Nothing could have been better for Manushi than to receive such a heartwarming welcome in her country. Manushi expressed her happiness and thanked her fans from India for such a grand welcome. Manushi tweeted and wrote: "Feels great to be back home :) Thank you #India for such a grand welcome."
Here's how Manushi Chhillar was welcomed in India:
Feels great to be back home :) Thank you #India for such a grand welcome. https://t.co/Y8gu3MwJcg— Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) November 26, 2017
In a statement to news agency PTI, Manushi said: "I thank each and everyone who came to welcome me. It was overwhelming and I am grateful for your support. Thank you for showering me with all your love."
After coming back to India, Manushi Chillar offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple.
#Mumbai Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple at Prabhadevi in the early morning hours pic.twitter.com/l0fXDo9P7M— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017
A lot has happened since Manushi Chhillar became Miss World 2017. Ms Chhillar recently won over the Internet with the poise, with which she handled politician Shashi Tharoor's "tongue-in-cheek remark" on her surname. And also a video of her performance during the Miss World pageant, in which she danced to Deepika Padukone's Nagada Sang Dhol (from 2013's Ram Leela) went viral.
Manushi Chhillar, who belongs to Haryana, is the sixth Indian to win the coveted title after Reita Faria, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey and Priyanka Chopra, who was crowned Miss India 17 years ago in 2000.