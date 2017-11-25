Viral: Miss World Manushi Chhillar Dances To Deepika Padukone's Song

What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!

Exactly @vineetjaintimes agree with you on this. A girl who has just won the World isn't going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. 'Chillar' talk is just small change - let's not forget the 'chill' within Chhillar @ShashiTharoorhttps://t.co/L5gqMf8hfi