Viral: Miss World Manushi Chhillar Dances To Deepika Padukone's Song

A lot has happened since Manushi Chhillar became Miss World 2017. Ms Chhillar recently won over the Internet with the poise, with which she handled politician Shashi Tharoor's "tongue-in-cheek remark" on her surname. And now, a video of her performance during the Miss World pageant, in which she danced to Deepika Padukone's Nagada Sang Dhol (from 2013's Ram Leela) is going viral. Ms Chhillar, who belongs to Haryana, picked Deepika's garba song for the introduction round, where the contestants had to perform a dance that represents their country. Shared by the official YouTube channel of Miss India competition, Manushi Chillar's performance has over 1.2 million views in three days.
Last week, after Manushi Chillar was crowned Miss World, Shashi Tharoor's tweet referencing her surname and demonetization received severe backlash. "What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World," he tweeted. But, Manushi took the pun in her stride and tweeted: "A girl who has just won the World isn't going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark." Her tweet was in response to one from Times of India's Vineet Jain, who advocated 'more tolerance towards light-hearted humour.'
What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017
Exactly @vineetjaintimes agree with you on this. A girl who has just won the World isn't going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. 'Chillar' talk is just small change - let's not forget the 'chill' within Chhillar @ShashiTharoorhttps://t.co/L5gqMf8hfi— Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) November 20, 2017
Manushi Chhillar, an MBBS student, is the sixth Indian to win the coveted title after Reita Faria, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey and Priyanka Chopra, who was crowned Miss India 17 years ago in 2000.