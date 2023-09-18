From Pageant Queen To Runway Star, Manushi Chhillar Debuts At London Fashion Week 2023 In A Black Rocky Star Gown

After having kicked off in New York, fashion week is now officially taking over the British streets in London. The proclivity for charming fits has ruled and the latest Rocky Star show is proof enough as Manushi Chhillar made her runway debut at the London Fashion Week show. The Miss World 2017 is a woman of many talents and her well-extended portfolio speaks for itself. After making her debut at Cannes 2023, she once again took over the fashion world when she strutted down the ramp for designer Rocky Star. Her fail-proof look was breathtaking, here's why.

Manushi Chhillar took over the ramp in an all-black fit that came with a peplum-inspired style. Her petite frame was beautifully highlighted in the body-grazing number that featured elite sheer detailing, thereby showcasing her plunging bralette. Rocky Star brought back a revamped version of power-shoulders with a lifted shoulder style. Manushi's nude makeup look with minimal accessories was a subtle yet impactful moment for fashion fanatics to bookmark. Known for his fusion of tradition and modern silhouettes, Rocky Star blends Indian heritage crafts and textures with luxuriant embroideries. He has designed for multiple celebrities such as Beyoncé Knowles, Paris Hilton and Pussycat Dolls

Manushi Chillar seems to be enjoying the spotlight this year. This is not the first time her winning stature has taken over. Previously, before debuting at Cannes 2023, the actress became the brand ambassador of beauty brand Estee Lauder. Truly, her subdued glamour and demure personality made her a fitting choice for the same.

Manushi Chhillar is taking over the celebrity sphere, one stylish step at a time.