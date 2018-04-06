Why Manushi Chhillar Was Asked About Kareena Kapoor And What She Said In Response "I think for a girl who is already living up to a lot of expectations, I wasn't really scared," said Manushi Chhillar

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar recently became the brand ambassador of a jewellery brand also endorsed by Kareena Kapoor, reported news agency IANS. At an event organised by the brand on Thursday, Manushi was asked about the inevitable - comparison with Kareena Kapoor. Manushi said she was more excited about the endorsement than scared or nervous. Speaking at the event, this is what Manushi said: "There are a lot of expectations when people have already seen actors like Tamannaah Bhatia and Kareena Kapoor. But I think for a girl who is already living up to a lot of expectations, I wasn't really scared. There was more of excitement than nervousness."Manushi also added that her endorsement of the jewellery brand is for an entirely different category of jewellery than what Kareena represents. "What Kareena Kapoor Khan has been doing and will keep doing is different than the line of jewellery that I am endorsing for Malabar," she told IANS.Manushi Chhillar may be signing up for endorsements within just a few months of being crowned as Miss World but she doesn't really harbour dreams of joining Bollywood just yet. For when she does, Manushi has included a film with Aamir Khan on her wishlist : "I would like to work in an Aamir Khan movie because I think he has really challenging roles. His movies have a message and connect to the society. So, that will be very interesting to do," she told the media in November. The 20-year-old pageant winner is currently travelling across cities in India as part of her Beauty With A Purpose tour, a campaign through which she aims to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene. Manushi Chhillar, a former medical student from Haryana, was crowned Miss World in China's Sanya city in November.(With IANS inputs)