Mira Kapoor Plays The Piano For Her 'Love' - Shahid Kapoor, Of Course

Hey, Mira Rajput, thanks for sharing your version of “Sing with Shahid”. Don't know what we are talking about? Mira's husband, actor Shahid Kapoor shared a video on Thursday asking his online family to sing with him. Which song? Mehramfrom Shahid's upcoming film Jersey. Hope it's a bit clear now. So what did Mira do? The mother of two shared a piano version of the track. Oh boy. She nailed it. “Even if I can't “Sing with Shahid”, I would play for you my love, Shahid Kapoor. Playing by ear, I hope to get my hands on some chords and the sheet from Sachet-Parampara soon.” Sachet and Parampara have composed the song.

And, Shahid Kapoor didn't waste any time expressing his excitement. “I hear you in my heart,” the actor wrote. Even fans have approved Mira Rajput's version. “Amazing,” wrote a user. Another said, “You are so good.” A person requested, “Please play Maiyya Mainu.”

Now, take a look at the Shahid Kapoor post we mentioned earlier:

Mehram was the first song released by the makers. And, we have the original number here. It is sung by Sachet Tandon.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey will hit the theatres on December 31. On Thursday, the actor also introduced us to his character in the film. Here, Shahid is sitting on a bench with a bat in his hand. Along with the image, the actor wrote, “Arjun Talwar”.

A while back, Shahid Kapoor had uploaded a picture featuring himself and his co-star in the film Mrunal Thakur. The stars are sitting on a bike as they look at the camera. “What you looking at,” was Shahid's caption here.

Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Both have been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.