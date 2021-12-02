Jersey Song Mehram: Shahid Kapoor's Life Is Falling Apart But His Discipline Isn't

Shahid Kapoor in a still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Mehram, the first track from the film Jersey, released on Thursday. The song showcases the struggle of Shahid Kapoor, a 36-year-old, who wishes to resume his career in cricket. The song begins with a voiceover that says that youngsters should be given new opportunities, not 36-year-olds. Shahid Kapoor's life seems to be falling apart. He is not excelling at the field, his married life too is suffering. His wife (played by Mrunal Thakur) and he are growing distant. Amid all the chaos in his life, Shahid Kapoor manages to push his limits, go for practice and more.

The track Mehram has been composed, arranged and produced by Sachet-Parampara. Sachet Tandon has sung the track and the lyrics are by Shellee.

Check out the song from the film Jersey here:

Jersey showcases the story of a cricketer, who returns to play cricket in his 30s, by joining the Indian cricket team. It is a remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (who also helmed the original), the film was slated for an August 28 release. However, it was shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will be releasing on December 31 this year. The film will also feature Shahid Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur as his mentor.

The original version of the film Jersey received two National Awards - for Best Telugu Film and Best Editor.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The film was a remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.