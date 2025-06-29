No Family, No English: Indian Woman Missing After Flying To US

A 24-year-old Indian woman who arrived in the United States for a reported arranged marriage has gone missing, authorities have said.

Simran Simran was last seen shortly after her arrival from India in New Jersey on June 20. Surveillance footage reviewed by Lindenwold police showed her checking her phone and seemingly waiting for someone. Officers said she did not appear to be in distress in the video.

Ms Simran was reported missing on Wednesday, five days after her arrival, police confirmed. Officials investigating her disappearance said a preliminary probe revealed she travelled to the US for an arranged marriage.

Authorities are also exploring the possibility that the marriage was an excuse to obtain free airfare to America, as per The NY Post.

Ms Simran has no known relatives in the United States and does not speak English, police said. Her only phone is an international device that functions solely through Wi-Fi. Authorities have so far been unable to reach any family members in India.

"At this time there are no known family members in India to contact to obtain information on her possible whereabouts," Lindenwold police said on Thursday, as per Patch News.

Ms Simran is described as being five feet, four inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds (68 kg), with a small scar on the left side of her forehead. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt, black flip-flops, and small diamond-studded earrings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts has been requested to contact Lindenwold Police Detective Joe Tomasetti.